Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Tort, negligence and nuisance claims

Legal News

Occupiers’ liability—hotel not liable for criminal injuries inflicted upon guests by intruder (Al-Najar v The Cumberland Hotel)

Occupiers’ liability—hotel not liable for criminal injuries inflicted upon guests by intruder (Al-Najar v The Cumberland Hotel)
Published on: 19 January 2021
Updated on: 20 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Occupiers’ liability—hotel not liable for criminal injuries inflicted upon guests by intruder (Al-Najar v The Cumberland Hotel)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: The claimants claimed damages for grievous injuries inflicted upon them by an intruder while they were guests at the defendant’s hotel. The claimants’ bedroom door had been left open on the latch. The judge at first instance dismissed the claim on the basis that the hotel had met the required standard of care. The claimants appealed on the grounds that the judge had incorrectly assessed the standard of care. The Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the trial judge, and dismissed the appeal. This decision reiterates the principle that an appellate court must resist interfering with findings of fact unless compelled to do so. Written by Camilla Church, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More