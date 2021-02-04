Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Patents / Patent disputes

Legal News

Obviousness over common general knowledge, AgrEvo obviousness and commercial factors (Coloplast v Salts Healthcare)

Obviousness over common general knowledge, AgrEvo obviousness and commercial factors (Coloplast v Salts Healthcare)
Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Obviousness over common general knowledge, AgrEvo obviousness and commercial factors (Coloplast v Salts Healthcare)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: In a recent case concerning ostomy bags, the Patents Court considered (among other things) the interplay between AgrEvo obviousness and obviousness over the common general knowledge (CGK) alone. The patent was ultimately held invalid as it claimed various features which all fell within the CGK at the priority date. Those matters of CGK had not been implemented in the manner claimed in the patent because of commercial, not technical, reasons. Written by Alasdhair McDonald, associate (IP litigation) at CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As