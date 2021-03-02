Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Corporate insolvency processes / Administration

Legal News

Obtaining recognition of an English administration appointment in an EU Member State

Obtaining recognition of an English administration appointment in an EU Member State
Published on: 02 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Obtaining recognition of an English administration appointment in an EU Member State

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This News Analysis outlines the process for obtaining recognition of an English insolvency practitioner’s appointment as administrator over a UK registered company that has its centre of main interests (COMI) in England. It considers the process for obtaining recognition in France, Germany, Spain and Italy (‘Outbound Proceedings’). It is written by Jon Alderton and Russ Hill of Squire Patton Boggs in conjunction with colleagues from the jurisdictions discussed in the News Analysis. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More