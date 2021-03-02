Obtaining recognition of an English administration appointment in an EU Member State

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This News Analysis outlines the process for obtaining recognition of an English insolvency practitioner’s appointment as administrator over a UK registered company that has its centre of main interests (COMI) in England. It considers the process for obtaining recognition in France, Germany, Spain and Italy (‘Outbound Proceedings’). It is written by Jon Alderton and Russ Hill of Squire Patton Boggs in conjunction with colleagues from the jurisdictions discussed in the News Analysis. or to read the full analysis.