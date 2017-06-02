Obtaining Beddoe relief where a third party claim may exhaust trust assets

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Grand Court of the Cayman Islands has granted Beddoe relief to a trustee, in circumstances where a successful third party claim would have exhausted the trust assets. Rachael Reynolds, partner, and Shaun Maloney, associate at Ogier, examine the case of X (as Trustee of the A Trust) v Y (as Beneficiary of the A Trust) (unreported) 15 March 2017, Smellie CJ and assess the extent to which the decision will be persuasive in other jurisdictions. or to read the full analysis.