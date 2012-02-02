Sign-in Help
Objective justification under EU law for successive fixed-term contracts (News, 2 February 2012)

Published on: 02 February 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Article summary

Clause 5 of the Framework Agreement annexed to the Fixed-Term Work Directive requires member states to implement measures to prevent abuse arising from the use of successive fixed-term contracts, one of which may be to require objective reasons to justify the renewal of such contracts, and, in that context, (1) a temporary need for replacement staff may, in principle, constitute such an objective reason, (2) the mere fact that an employer may have to employ temporary replacements on a recurring, or even permanent, basis and that those replacements may also be covered by the hiring of employees under employment contracts of indefinite duration does not mean that there is no objective reason for the continued use of fixed-term contracts, but (3) the assessment of whether the renewal of a fixed-term employment contract is justified by such an objective reason must take account of all relevant circumstances, including the number and cumulative duration of the fixed-term employment contracts concluded in the past with the same employer, according to the ECJ in the German case of Kucuk v Land Nordrhein-Westfalen. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

