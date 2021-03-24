Sign-in Help
NYU Professor says investor-state arbitration reform focuses on wrong ‘beast’
24 March 2021
Law360: Efforts to reform investor-state arbitration focus too much on ‘plugging rule of law holes’ and not enough on the larger issue of whether the investment treaty regime is accomplishing its goal of increasing foreign investment, argued New York University (NYU) School of Law’s José E Alvarez during a lecture. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

