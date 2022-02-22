LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

NYIAC—entering its ninth year with lessons from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Published on: 22 February 2022
Published by: Law360
  • NYIAC—entering its ninth year with lessons from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Article summary

Law360: Much of 2021 for the New York International Arbitration Center (NYIAC) was impacted by the inescapable effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and its newly reelected chair, Benno Kimmelman, says that the lessons the centre has learned will continue to shape its future in a good way. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

1 Precedents
3 Practice notes
View More