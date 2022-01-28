LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Number of UK pension schemes falls by 40 percent in a decade

Published on: 28 January 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The number of retirement savings plans in Britain has fallen by 40% in the last ten years, The Pensions Regulator (TPR) said on 27 January 2022, as pressure grows for badly run pension plans to close. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

