Nuclear, gas projects marked as green investment under draft EU taxonomy rules

Article summary

MLex: New nuclear power plants that obtain construction permits by 2045 are badged as ‘sustainable investment’ in long-awaited draft EU green finance rules shared by the European Commission with the EU’s 27 governments. Coal-replacement gas power projects obtaining construction permits by 2030, and abiding by certain emissions criteria, should also be temporarily marked as green, according to leaked rules detailing the EU’s ‘taxonomy’, a landmark classification for sustainable finance. or to read the full analysis.