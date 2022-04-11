- Novel ruling on the implications and consequences of non-compliance with CPR Part 85 in an interpleader case (Alenezy v Shergroup Ltd)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- (i) Whether Paragraph 60 of Schedule 12 of the Tribunals, Court and Enforcement Act 2007 applied and effects of the breach
- (ii) Whether CPR 85 applied and the effect of non-compliance
- (iii) Cost and Other Consequences
- Case details
Article summary
Disputed Resolution analysis: In this novel case, the court considered the consequences of enforcement agents seizing a vehicle which did not belong to the judgment debtor, but where the claimant-owner of the vehicle sought for and obtained an interim mandatory injunction for the return of the vehicle rather than resorting to a CPR Part 85 application. Shaun Lee, counsel, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explains the implications of the decision.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.