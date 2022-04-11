Novel ruling on the implications and consequences of non-compliance with CPR Part 85 in an interpleader case (Alenezy v Shergroup Ltd)

Article summary

Disputed Resolution analysis: In this novel case, the court considered the consequences of enforcement agents seizing a vehicle which did not belong to the judgment debtor, but where the claimant-owner of the vehicle sought for and obtained an interim mandatory injunction for the return of the vehicle rather than resorting to a CPR Part 85 application. Shaun Lee, counsel, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explains the implications of the decision. or to read the full analysis.