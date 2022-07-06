LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Nothing personal? Right to appeal against refusal to set aside a statutory demand vests in the bankrupt (Addison v London European Securities Ltd)

Published on: 06 July 2022
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This was Mr Addison’s appeal against the refusal of District Judge Smart to set aside a statutory demand served upon him by London European Securities Ltd (LES). The debt arose from a personal guarantee provided by Mr Addison for the debts of Lodge Inns (Pendle) Ltd (Lodge Inns), a company of which he was a director. An unusual feature of the case was that, by the time his appeal was heard, Mr Addison had been adjudged bankrupt on the petition of LES. A question arose as to whether he had standing to pursue his appeal or whether the right to do so vested in the official receiver pursuant to section 306(1) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). The question had not previously been decided. The court held that Mr Addison did have standing to pursue the appeal but dismissed the appeal on the merits. Written by Madeline Dixon, barrister at Enterprise Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

