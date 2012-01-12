Norwich Pharmacal principles considered alongside data protection principles (RFU v Viagogo)

Article summary

In the first instance decision (April 2011) the court considered the grant of Norwich Pharmacal relief where all the strands of the test had been satisfied and, in the exercise of its discretion, it believed the relief to be in the interests of justice. Although this is confirmation of the current position, the case provides useful analysis of the reason for such relief and the requirements involved. In December 2011 the Court of Appeal affirmed that decision and also considered the submission as to whether it was proportionate to make a Norwich Pharmacal order in the circumstances, because this would disclose personal data contrary to the Data Protection Directive and the Data Protection Act 1998. or to read the full analysis.