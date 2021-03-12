Sign-in Help
Norwegian law of deferred probate does not apply to Welsh woman’s estate, and the interaction of incapacity and the law of ademption (Rokkan v Rokkan)

Published on: 12 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Rokkan v Rokkan was the hearing of two preliminary issues: where a surviving spouse takes Norwegian deferred probate over the estate of their deceased spouse, and the surviving spouse later dies domiciled in England and Wales, are the executors subject to any obligation enforceable in England and Wales pursuant to the Norwegian deferred probate rules? This was answered in the negative. The English executors were not bound by the Norwegian deferred probate rules; and, where a testator’s Will leaves the balance of a specific account to a legatee and, while lacking capacity to manage her property and affairs, she transfers the balance of that account to a different account, does the gift adeem? This was answered in the affirmative—the gift adeemed. Written by Francis Ng, barrister at Selborne Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

