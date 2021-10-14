Northern Irish customs checks, paperwork slashed under EU proposal to cut trade frictions

Article summary

MLex: Customs checks for food products would be cut by 80% and paperwork for retail goods halved under a European Commission proposal, made on 13 October 2021 to ease trade friction between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Also proposed are invitations for Northern Irish representatives to some EU meetings and easier trade flows for pharmaceuticals between Northern Ireland and the UK mainland. In return, the UK would have to meet certain EU requirements on standards, labelling, border posts and monitoring. or to read the full analysis.