Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, Northern Ireland High Court rules

Published on: 01 July 2021
MLex: Post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland are legally sound, the High Court in Belfast said on 30 June 2021, rejecting a legal challenge by Northern Irish unionists, including former Democratic Unionist Party leader, Arlene Foster, that the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement breaks human rights laws, since people in the country still face some EU rules despite having no democratic representation in Brussels. The court ruled that ‘making of treaties and the conduct of foreign affairs are matters of high-level politics which are entirely unsuited to supervision by a court on a judicial review application’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

