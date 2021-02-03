- Northern Ireland Protocol—Article 16 and EU vaccine export controls
- What did the EU propose?
- Why specific powers over exports to Northern Ireland?
- What difference would triggering Article 16 have made to the UK’s vaccine supplies?
- What is Article 16’s purpose?
- How is the Article 16 process supposed to work?
- What can the other party do about it?
- Why does this matter?
Article summary
Public Law analysis: On 29 January 2021, the European Commission released new rules controlling the export of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines out of the EU. The EU also said it would trigger emergency safeguarding measures under Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement. This would potentially prevent vaccines being sent to Northern Ireland from the EU, and then onto Great Britain (it later retracted these measures). In this insight, John Curtis, researcher at the House of Commons Library, explores the EU’s plans for vaccine controls, what Article 16 is, how it is triggered, and what the consequences of the last few days may be.
