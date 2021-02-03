Northern Ireland Protocol—Article 16 and EU vaccine export controls

Article summary

Public Law analysis: On 29 January 2021, the European Commission released new rules controlling the export of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines out of the EU. The EU also said it would trigger emergency safeguarding measures under Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement. This would potentially prevent vaccines being sent to Northern Ireland from the EU, and then onto Great Britain (it later retracted these measures). In this insight, John Curtis, researcher at the House of Commons Library, explores the EU’s plans for vaccine controls, what Article 16 is, how it is triggered, and what the consequences of the last few days may be. or to read the full analysis.