- Normal Minimum Pension Age Consultation—issues for pension scheme trustees to consider
- Original news
- What is the background to the consultation?
- What is being proposed? How does the proposed protection regime differ from previous ones?
- What are the next steps?
- What are the practical implications for pension schemes?
Article summary
Pensions analysis: Rosalind Connor, managing partner and Danyal Enver, associate at Arc Pensions Law, discuss the implications for pension schemes, particularly occupational pension schemes, of HM Treasury’s consultation proposals on the implementation of the increased minimum pension age from 55 to 57.
