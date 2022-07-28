LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

Nord Stream 2’s EU arbitration on hold until October

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Nord Stream 2’s EU arbitration on hold until October
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The future of Russian energy deliveries to Europe was uncertain even before the Kremlin announced on 25 July 2022 that it would cut natural gas flows to the continent, with the state-owned company Gazprom telling arbitrators last month that it needs more time to handle the fallout of the war in Ukraine before resuming a case involving its Nord Stream 2 pipeline. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More