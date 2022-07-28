Nord Stream 2’s EU arbitration on hold until October

Law360: The future of Russian energy deliveries to Europe was uncertain even before the Kremlin announced on 25 July 2022 that it would cut natural gas flows to the continent, with the state-owned company Gazprom telling arbitrators last month that it needs more time to handle the fallout of the war in Ukraine before resuming a case involving its Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
