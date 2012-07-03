Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Practice, procedure and settlement / Employment Tribunals

Legal News

Non-UK claimants: jurisdiction, applicable law, and whether statutes apply (News, 3 July 2012)

Non-UK claimants: jurisdiction, applicable law, and whether statutes apply (News, 3 July 2012)
Published on: 03 July 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Non-UK claimants: jurisdiction, applicable law, and whether statutes apply (News, 3 July 2012)
  • The general jurisdiction of employment tribunals in England, Wales and Scotland
  • Applicable law of a contract and the Rome Convention
  • Territorial application of the SDA 1975 and the EPA 1970
  • Simpson v Intralinks
  • Relevant facts
  • Employment tribunal's findings
  • The EAT's conclusions
  • General jurisdiction under the Brussels I Regulation
  • Application of mandatory rules despite applicable law of the contract
    • More...

Article summary

In a case involving an employee who habitually worked in an EU Member State other than the UK (in this case Germany), who lodged a discrimination claim in a UK employment tribunal: (1) the first issue to be resolved was general jurisdiction under the Brussels I Regulation; (2) where that Regulation provided a choice between bringing the case in the UK and another Member State, that choice was the claimant's, not the employment tribunal's, and hence if she lodged her claim in the UK the employment tribunal did have general jurisdiction over it; (3) even where the law of another Member State (in this case German law) was the applicable law of the employment contract as chosen by the parties and under the Rome Convention (now superseded by Rome I), this fact could not exclude the operation of mandatory provisions of UK statutory discrimination law; (4) it followed that, provided that the territorial application of the UK discrimination legislation under which the claimant brought her claim covered the claimant's employment, she could pursue her claim under that legislation before the UK employment tribunal; and (4) on any issue other than those upon which the provisions of the UK discrimination legislation are mandatory, the UK employment tribunal was to apply the applicable law of the employment contract (in this case, German law). EAT: Simpson v Intralinks. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More