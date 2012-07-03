Non-UK claimants: jurisdiction, applicable law, and whether statutes apply (News, 3 July 2012)

Article summary

In a case involving an employee who habitually worked in an EU Member State other than the UK (in this case Germany), who lodged a discrimination claim in a UK employment tribunal: (1) the first issue to be resolved was general jurisdiction under the Brussels I Regulation; (2) where that Regulation provided a choice between bringing the case in the UK and another Member State, that choice was the claimant's, not the employment tribunal's, and hence if she lodged her claim in the UK the employment tribunal did have general jurisdiction over it; (3) even where the law of another Member State (in this case German law) was the applicable law of the employment contract as chosen by the parties and under the Rome Convention (now superseded by Rome I), this fact could not exclude the operation of mandatory provisions of UK statutory discrimination law; (4) it followed that, provided that the territorial application of the UK discrimination legislation under which the claimant brought her claim covered the claimant's employment, she could pursue her claim under that legislation before the UK employment tribunal; and (4) on any issue other than those upon which the provisions of the UK discrimination legislation are mandatory, the UK employment tribunal was to apply the applicable law of the employment contract (in this case, German law). EAT: Simpson v Intralinks. or to read the full analysis.