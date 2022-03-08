LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Local Government / Judicial review / Judicial review process

Non-party disclosure orders in judicial review proceedings (R (AB) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)

Published on: 08 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Non-party disclosure orders in judicial review proceedings (R (AB) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Two children sought permission to judicially review various decisions made by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care relating to provision of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to children. To pursue their claim, they sought disclosure of various statistics from the Office for National Statistics (the ONS). As the ONS was not a party to proceedings, they made an application under CPR 31.17 for disclosure. Mr Justice Swift dismissed that application on the basis that the information sought was not necessary for the fair determination of the questions of law raised by the pleaded case. Written by Jonathan Lewis, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

