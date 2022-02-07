Non-parties bound by arbitration agreement in trade mark dispute (Lifestyle Equities v Hornby Street)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Court of Appeal has upheld a stay of trade mark infringement proceedings, pursuant to section 9(1) of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996). However, it rejected the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court's reasons for ordering the stay in the first place. In particular, it did not view the claimants as parties to the relevant arbitration agreement, which was governed by Californian law; nor were they restrained by principles of equitable estoppel. Nevertheless, the majority view was that the claimants were bound by the arbitration agreement in accordance with the law of contract of California. Although the trade mark had been assigned to the claimants, who were initially ignorant of the arbitration agreement, the conflict of laws principle that deals with assignment should not determine the scope of the agreement and who was covered by it. Written by Alejandro Garcia and Giles Hutt, partner and PSL at Clyde & Co, London.