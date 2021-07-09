menu-search
Non-matrimonial inherited assets accrued post-separation balanced against the needs of a party with declining health and limited life expectancy (ND (by her litigation friend) v GD)

Published on: 09 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Non-matrimonial inherited assets accrued post-separation balanced against the needs of a party with declining health and limited life expectancy (ND (by her litigation friend) v GD)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: In ND (by her litigation friend) v GD, the court was concerned with financial remedy proceedings, where the wife was a vulnerable party, represented through her litigation friend. The total assets were approximately £2.6m, however the majority were accrued by the husband five years post-separation, inherited from his mother. The wife needed professional care arising from her diagnosis of young-onset Alzheimer’s in 2018. The court made reference to the combined financial and aggregated emotional toll on the parties, accompanying this type of litigation. Poonam Bhari, barrister at 3PB Chambers, examines the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

