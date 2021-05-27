menu-search
Non-delegable duties and vicarious liability considered in the context of claims against dental practices (Breakingbury v Croad)

Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Non-delegable duties and vicarious liability considered in the context of claims against dental practices (Breakingbury v Croad)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Non-delegable duty
  • Vicarious liability
  • Limitation
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: In a claim in by a patient against her dental practice where she had received negligent treatment over several years the court held, following trial of three preliminary issues, that the owner of the dental practice, the defendant, was liable to the claimant on the basis that: (1) a non-delegable duty of care was owed to the claimant; and (2) that the defendant was vicariously liable for the negligent actions of the associate dentists operating out of the practice. The court also considered limitation and found for the claimant on both the issue of ‘date of knowledge’ under sections 11 and 14 of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980) and would in any event have disapplied the limitation period pursuant to LA 1980, s 33. Written by Katie Ayres, barrister at 1 Chancery Lane Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

