Legal News

Nomura sued for €195m over swaps for Dutch association

Published on: 22 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A Dutch housing association has sued Nomura in London seeking to claw back €195m (US$221m) from allegedly illegal swaps, making the Japanese investment bank the latest major lender to be swept up in litigation in the wake of a bribery scandal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

