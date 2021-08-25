Noise nuisance caused by military aircraft—historic noise—declarations/damages (Jones v Ministry of Defence)

Property Disputes analysis: The court dismissed the claimants’ claim for a declaration and/or damages in relation to an alleged nuisance to their land situated near Anglesey. The claimants alleged that their land was blighted by reason of the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) use of an airfield to train fast jet pilots; and that as a result of that nuisance the claimants alleged that their business had (essentially) failed. The court took account of the fact that jets had flown in the area for generations and that noise had formed a part of the locality for a particularly long period of time. In the circumstances, the claimants could not allege that their land had been blighted by noise which had existed at the time when they purchased the land. Written by Christopher Snell, barrister at New Square Chambers.
