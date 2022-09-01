No TUPE service provision change when activity fundamentally different due to staff availability (Tuitt v London Borough of Richmond upon Thames)

Article summary

Employment analysis: In determining whether or not there is a service provision change within the meaning of the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 (TUPE 2006), regulation 3(1)(b)(iii), the focus of the inquiry is upon the activity undertaken and whether and to what degree this has changed after the alleged transfer. The reasons behind the change, if there was a change, are not directly in point, save in so far as they indicate a deliberate engineering to avoid the consequences of the regulations. If the activity was fundamentally different, it matters not whether that arose from staff availability or for other reasons, according to the EAT. or to read the full analysis.