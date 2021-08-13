No room for Parliamentary debates in extradition, court rules

Law360, London: Suspects can’t delay their extradition from the UK by suggesting Parliament only intended those cases on the cusp of trial to proceed since the country’s laws do not need clarifying by Parliament, a judge ruled on 12 August 2021.
