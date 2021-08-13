menu-search
No room for Parliamentary debates in extradition, court rules

Published on: 13 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Suspects can’t delay their extradition from the UK by suggesting Parliament only intended those cases on the cusp of trial to proceed since the country’s laws do not need clarifying by Parliament, a judge ruled on 12 August 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

