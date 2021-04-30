No requirement for a legally represented defendant to be present for s 51 sending hearing [R v Umerji]

Corporate Crime analysis: Sending for trial: The Court of Appeal held that a legally represented defendant did not have to be physically present in court before magistrates could send them to the Crown Court for trial, pursuant to section 51 of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998 (CDA 1998). The procedure under CDA 1998, s 51 is not analogous to the plea before venue process under section 17A Magistrates Courts Act 1980 (MCA 1980), which requires a defendant's physical presence. Written by Dana Forbes, Advocate at Ampersand Advocates.
