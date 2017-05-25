Sign-in Help
No repayment of stage 1 fixed costs under RTA Protocol (J C and A Solicitors Ltd v Andeen Iqbal and another)

Published on: 25 May 2017
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: This appeal examines three road traffic accident (RTA) claims made under the pre-July 2013 Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury Claims in RTAs (RTA Protocol) where stage 1 costs were made to claimant lawyers but the cases did not proceed to stage 2. At trial the judge found in favour of the defendants’ insurers claim for recovery of those costs. Sue Brown, solicitor and director of Claims Portal and Medco discusses the appeal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

