No reduction in Prices under NEC3 sub-contract for instruction to omit works issued in breach of contract (Van Oord v Dragados)

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Construction analysis: The Inner House of the Court of Session disagreed with the decision of the Outer House and held that, under a sub-contract based on the NEC3 Construction and Engineering Subcontract, instructions given by the contractor to omit works for the purpose of transferring them to others did not result in a reduction to the Prices. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

