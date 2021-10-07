No reduction in Prices under NEC3 sub-contract for instruction to omit works issued in breach of contract (Van Oord v Dragados)

Construction analysis: The Inner House of the Court of Session disagreed with the decision of the Outer House and held that, under a sub-contract based on the NEC3 Construction and Engineering Subcontract, instructions given by the contractor to omit works for the purpose of transferring them to others did not result in a reduction to the Prices.
