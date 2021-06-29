menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Magistrates' court proceedings / Private prosecutions

Legal News

No proper ground for setting aside summons in private prosecution (R (Siddiqui) v Westminster Mags Ct)

No proper ground for setting aside summons in private prosecution (R (Siddiqui) v Westminster Mags Ct)
Published on: 29 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • No proper ground for setting aside summons in private prosecution (R (Siddiqui) v Westminster Mags Ct)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In R (on the application of Siddiqui and another) v Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the Divisional Court held, on an application for judicial review, that there was no proper ground for a summons in a private prosecution to be set aside in circumstances where a settlement agreement, purporting to settle all ‘claims’ between the parties, had not been disclosed. Quashing the summons and staying the proceedings had been disproportionate in the circumstances. It would be proper for a court to discharge a summons in these circumstances if a settlement agreement had, on its proper construction, precluded the private prosecution; if the breach of the duty of candour embodied in the failure to disclose had been so serious as to require the summons to be quashed, or if that breach had amounted to an abuse of process. Written by Adam Craggs, partner at RPC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More