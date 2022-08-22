No Pensions Ombudsman direction to remit flawed trustee death benefits decision back to the trustees (Mr Y, PO-24832)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In the determination of Mr Y, PO-24832 the Pensions Ombudsman upheld a complaint that a scheme failed to consider a complainant as a possible beneficiary of a death benefit. However, the Pensions Ombudsman did not remit the matter back to the trustees as he was convinced that they would make the same decision again. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or to read the full analysis.