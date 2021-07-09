No pandemic clause suspending rent during lockdown in a Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 renewal—the risk to business from coronavirus (COVID-19) is a tenant risk (Poundland Ltd v Toplain Ltd)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: A hot topic of Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (LTA 1954) lease renewals after months of coronavirus (COVID-19)-curbs on business is whether tenants can add terms to their new leases to reduce rent and other liabilities in future pandemic lockdowns. A recent judgment of District Judge Jenkins sitting in the County Court at Brentford, though not binding, sets out the court’s approach. What is key, when one party seeks a change to the terms of the existing lease, is risk, and whether the risk addressed by the new term is a short-term tenant business risk, or a longer-term landlord property risk. Thus, in Poundland v Toplain (Unreported, Brentford County Court, 29 July 2021), the judge refused to impose a clause suspending rent and service charge by 50% during any future coronavirus lockdown because that would be to impose on the landlord what under the existing lease was a tenant business risk. Written by Cecily Crampin, barrister, Falcon Chambers (who appeared for the landlord at trial). or to read the full analysis.