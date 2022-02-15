No order apportioning liability for potential adverse common costs pending joint trial (Upham v HSBC UK Bank plc)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The High Court declined to make an advance order apportioning liability for potential adverse common costs in a joint trial of two sets of proceedings against the same defendant. The claimants in one of the proceedings sought an order that, in the event the claims were unsuccessful, the claimants in both sets should bear a pro rata share of all costs incurred by the defendant which were common to both claims. Mrs Justice Moulder DBE refused to make the order sought. She considered that such order would not be of significant benefit to the parties and could risk operating as a constraint to the judge dealing with costs. In refusing, she distinguished both Rowe v Ingenious Media Holdings plc and Greenwood v RBS. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers.