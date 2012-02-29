Sign-in Help
No nuisance where noise was part of locality’s character

  • No nuisance where noise was part of locality’s character
  • Nuisance and planning permission
  • Easement of noise?

The implementation of planning permissions, allowing the use of a stadium for speedway and stock car racing and a track for motocross, had changed the character of the locality against which the question of whether the noise generated from the activities was a nuisance should be judged. The noise was part of the character of the locality to be taken into account. The claim for nuisance caused by the noise failed. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

