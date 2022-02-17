No notice, no Act—Party Wall etc Act 1996 awards (Shah v Power)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: This case involved a Party Wall etc Act 1996 (PWA 1996) award that had been imposed on a building owner by an adjoining owner. The court held that an adjoining owner cannot do this. There is one trigger to be able to use PWA 1996 and that is the service of a notice by a building owner on an adjoining owner. An adjoining owner cannot by-pass the trigger; they cannot unilaterally invoke PWA 1996; surveyors cannot be appointed under PWA 1996 and no valid award can be made. The court held that PWA 1996 does not cover all disputes between adjoining landowners but only those which have been properly defined under the procedures of PWA 1996. Consequently, any award was limited to such disputes. The case sets out the ambit of PWA 1996 and makes it clear that PWA 1996 is not a remedy available to a disgruntled adjoining owner when the building owner has not invoked PWA 1996. In those circumstances if an adjoining owner has a complaint about boundary works they need to seek an injunction. Written by Michael Paget, barrister at Cornerstone Barristers and counsel for the respondent. or to read the full analysis.