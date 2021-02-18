Sign-in Help
No new claims to be pleaded in a reply (Martlet Homes Ltd v Mulalley & Co Ltd)

Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • No new claims to be pleaded in a reply (Martlet Homes Ltd v Mulalley & Co Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: A section of a reply was struck out on the basis that it constituted the advancement of a new claim which should have been pleaded in the particulars of claim. Permission was, however, given to amend the particulars of claim to include the matters struck out of the reply. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, at Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

