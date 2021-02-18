No new claims to be pleaded in a reply (Martlet Homes Ltd v Mulalley & Co Ltd)

Dispute Resolution analysis: A section of a reply was struck out on the basis that it constituted the advancement of a new claim which should have been pleaded in the particulars of claim. Permission was, however, given to amend the particulars of claim to include the matters struck out of the reply. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, at Hardwicke.
