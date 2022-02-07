No legal limit to Home Office fees for British citizenship registration (R(O) v SSHD)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal against a claim that the fees set by the Home Office for British citizenship registration for children (£1,012) was ultra vires because it was at a level which many young applicants found unaffordable. This case is important for its clarification of how arguments that an earlier statute has been amended/impinged either by: (1) a later statute or, more significantly; (2) delegated legislation made pursuant to powers from a later statute, should be approached. The judgment is further significant for its finding that the rights conferred by citizenship are not fundamental, constitutional, or common law rights. The judgment also explores the role of pre-legislative material in statutory interpretation. Written by Gabriel Tan, Public Law caseworker at Wilson Solicitors LLP. or to read the full analysis.