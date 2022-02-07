LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / Citizenship applications / British citizenship and the right of abode

Legal News

No legal limit to Home Office fees for British citizenship registration (R(O) v SSHD)

Published on: 07 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • No legal limit to Home Office fees for British citizenship registration (R(O) v SSHD)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal against a claim that the fees set by the Home Office for British citizenship registration for children (£1,012) was ultra vires because it was at a level which many young applicants found unaffordable. This case is important for its clarification of how arguments that an earlier statute has been amended/impinged either by: (1) a later statute or, more significantly; (2) delegated legislation made pursuant to powers from a later statute, should be approached. The judgment is further significant for its finding that the rights conferred by citizenship are not fundamental, constitutional, or common law rights. The judgment also explores the role of pre-legislative material in statutory interpretation. Written by Gabriel Tan, Public Law caseworker at Wilson Solicitors LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As