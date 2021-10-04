No landlord liability for retained parts where scheme of repair (Stonecrest Marble Ltd v Shepherds Bush Housing Association Ltd)

Article summary

Property analysis: The court held that a landlord owed no duty to its tenant to prevent water ingress into a commercial unit from a blocked gutter, and accordingly the landlord could not be liable for any consequential loss, in circumstances where such a duty would be inconsistent with a scheme of repair and insurance under the lease. The scheme of repair and insurance was intended by the parties to be comprehensive and there was no juristic basis for imposing a duty at common law or asserting a breach of the covenant for quiet enjoyment. Further, the provisions for rent suspension in the lease could not apply where the landlord was not obliged to insure against the risk of damage to the commercial unit arising from a blocked gutter. Written by Henry Webb, barrister at Selborne Chambers, who acted for the landlord.