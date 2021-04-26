Sign-in Help
No justification for refusal to pay commercial rent despite coronavirus pandemic-enforced closure (Bank of New York Mellon v Cine-UK)

Published on: 26 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Property Disputes analysis: This long and thorough judgment analyses an array of different defences to a debt claim for unpaid rents for commercial premises that had been forced to cease trading under coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations. The court rejected all the defences, including frustration, holding that there were no serious issues to be tried. The decision is important (joining with a decision of Chief Master Marsh earlier in the same week), because it settles the important question affecting many thousands of such premises up and down the country as to whether rents were payable despite the lockdowns. Written by Guy Fetherstonhaugh QC and Elizabeth Fitzgerald, barristers at Falcon Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

