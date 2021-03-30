Sign-in Help
No infringement of database rights (DRSP Holdings Ltd v O’Connor)

Published on: 30 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: A claim for breach of database rights under the Copyright and Rights in Databases Regulations 1997, originally pleaded as one of dishonesty against a former consultant has failed. Although database rights were found to exist, the court found that the defendants’ use of that database had been with the express consent of the claimants. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister at Hardwicke Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

