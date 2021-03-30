No infringement of database rights (DRSP Holdings Ltd v O’Connor)

IP analysis: A claim for breach of database rights under the Copyright and Rights in Databases Regulations 1997, originally pleaded as one of dishonesty against a former consultant has failed. Although database rights were found to exist, the court found that the defendants’ use of that database had been with the express consent of the claimants. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister at Hardwicke Chambers.
