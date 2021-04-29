No inducement where insured’s non-disclosure not ‘efficient cause’ of underwriting decision (Zurich Insurance plc v Niramax Group Ltd)

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The Court of Appeal dismissed Zurich’s appeal, finding that Niramax’s non-disclosure of its historical failure to comply with risk requirements (and the imposition of special terms put in place by its building insurers as a result) had not induced Zurich to renew a policy on different terms than it would have done had the disclosure been made. Finding that the ‘but for’ test alone is not sufficient to establish inducement of underwriters, the Court of Appeal held that the relevant test is whether the non-disclosure of material facts in itself was an efficient cause of the decision to underwrite the policy on different terms. On the facts, it was held that the sole efficient cause of the policy being written more cheaply than would otherwise have been done was in fact a mistake in calculation made by a junior underwriter, rather than the non-disclosure itself. Written by Susie Wakefield, partner, and Keira Woodward, associate, at Shoosmiths LLP. or to read the full analysis.