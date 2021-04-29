Sign-in Help
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance / Duty of fair presentation

Legal News

No inducement where insured’s non-disclosure not ‘efficient cause’ of underwriting decision (Zurich Insurance plc v Niramax Group Ltd)

No inducement where insured’s non-disclosure not ‘efficient cause’ of underwriting decision (Zurich Insurance plc v Niramax Group Ltd)
Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • No inducement where insured’s non-disclosure not ‘efficient cause’ of underwriting decision (Zurich Insurance plc v Niramax Group Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Background to the dispute
  • The appeal
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The Court of Appeal dismissed Zurich’s appeal, finding that Niramax’s non-disclosure of its historical failure to comply with risk requirements (and the imposition of special terms put in place by its building insurers as a result) had not induced Zurich to renew a policy on different terms than it would have done had the disclosure been made. Finding that the ‘but for’ test alone is not sufficient to establish inducement of underwriters, the Court of Appeal held that the relevant test is whether the non-disclosure of material facts in itself was an efficient cause of the decision to underwrite the policy on different terms. On the facts, it was held that the sole efficient cause of the policy being written more cheaply than would otherwise have been done was in fact a mistake in calculation made by a junior underwriter, rather than the non-disclosure itself. Written by Susie Wakefield, partner, and Keira Woodward, associate, at Shoosmiths LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More