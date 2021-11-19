LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
No inadequacy for defendant with unexplained hidden assets (O’Connor v CPS)

Corporate Crime analysis: The defendant, who had been convicted of fraud and against whom a confiscation order had been made against him in the sum of £4,257,008 in September 2007 failed in his application to the High Court for a Certificate of Inadequacy. This case demonstrates that a defendant cannot simply state that they no longer have ‘hidden’ assets, but rather must explain what happened to them. Written by James Fletcher, barrister at 5SAH. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

