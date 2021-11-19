No inadequacy for defendant with unexplained hidden assets (O’Connor v CPS)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The defendant, who had been convicted of fraud and against whom a confiscation order had been made against him in the sum of £4,257,008 in September 2007 failed in his application to the High Court for a Certificate of Inadequacy. This case demonstrates that a defendant cannot simply state that they no longer have ‘hidden’ assets, but rather must explain what happened to them. Written by James Fletcher, barrister at 5SAH. or to read the full analysis.