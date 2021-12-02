LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

No formation of a trust in a cryptoasset repurchase agreement (Wang v Darby)

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The court held that there was no express, constructive or Quistclose trust in these circumstances as there was a reciprocal economic arrangement that precluded any trust. The question of whether cryptoassets could be held in trust was not addressed as the defendant accepted that cryptoassets were property and were capable of being held in trust, although the court determined that this question was sufficiently settled by the courts. Written by Rebecca James, associate at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (UK) LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

