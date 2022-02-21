No exception to consumer protection in contract for sale of trees (UE v ShareWood Switzerland AG)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In UE v Sharewood Switzerland AG, the Court of Justice held that a contract granting rights in respect of the harvesting and sale of trees did not amount to 'a contract relating to a right in rem in immovable property or a tenancy of immovable property' for the purposes of Article 6(4)(c) of Regulation (EC) 593/2008, Rome I, which is an exception to the choice of law rules that is specifically designed to protect consumers. The court so held even though the contract granted a lease of the ground on which the trees grew, since the lease was not the principal purpose of the contract and was instead conferred for the sole purpose of granting the right to grow trees and profit from their sale, and ended once the trees had been harvested. Accordingly, the Court of Justice allowed the Austrian Court to apply mandatory domestic rules for the protection of consumers. Written by Tom Nixon, barrister at Quadrant Chambers.