LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Applicable law / Applicable law (EU regime)

Legal News

No exception to consumer protection in contract for sale of trees (UE v ShareWood Switzerland AG)

Published on: 21 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • No exception to consumer protection in contract for sale of trees (UE v ShareWood Switzerland AG)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In UE v Sharewood Switzerland AG, the Court of Justice held that a contract granting rights in respect of the harvesting and sale of trees did not amount to ‘a contract relating to a right in rem in immovable property or a tenancy of immovable property’ for the purposes of Article 6(4)(c) of Regulation (EC) 593/2008, Rome I, which is an exception to the choice of law rules that is specifically designed to protect consumers. The court so held even though the contract granted a lease of the ground on which the trees grew, since the lease was not the principal purpose of the contract and was instead conferred for the sole purpose of granting the right to grow trees and profit from their sale, and ended once the trees had been harvested. Accordingly, the Court of Justice allowed the Austrian Court to apply mandatory domestic rules for the protection of consumers. Written by Tom Nixon, barrister at Quadrant Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As