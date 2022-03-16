LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
No error in report, very special circumstances allow GB development (R (oao) Whitley PC v North Yorkshire CC and EP UK Investments Ltd)

Published on: 16 March 2022
  No error in report, very special circumstances allow GB development (R (oao) Whitley PC v North Yorkshire CC and EP UK Investments Ltd)
  What are the practical implications of this case?
  What was the background?
  What did the court decide?
Planning analysis: Permission granted for extraction of pulverised fuel ash (PFA) and associated development from ash disposal site in green belt (GB). Very special circumstances (VSC) justified development. Claimant advanced six grounds of challenge, all grounds failed. Case provides summary and reminder of correct approach to interpreting officer reports (OR) to committee, in particular in the context of GB policy. Grounds included: (1) disaggregating appropriate and inappropriate aspects of the development; (2) failing to consider ‘other harm’ alongside GB harm; (3) officer view that no weight could be given to a policy; (4) need to consider alternatives. Held (1) sensible to consider proposed built development in context of existing buildings, this was part of VSC assessment; (2) reference to mitigation of harm by condition made clear ‘other harm’ considered; (3) weight to give to a policy a matter of planning judgement, officer entitled to express view; (4) alternatives only to be considered in exceptional circumstances. Written by Sarah Fitzpatrick, Head of Planning, partner, barrister at Norton Rose Fulbright. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

