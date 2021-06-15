menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Types of claim / Public authorities and the state

Legal News

No duty to institute care proceedings (YXA v Wolverhampton City Council)

No duty to institute care proceedings (YXA v Wolverhampton City Council)
Published on: 15 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • No duty to institute care proceedings (YXA v Wolverhampton City Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: Master Dagnall struck out the claimant’s claim in common law negligence for an alleged delay in issuing care proceedings when he was a child. The judge considered the duties of the defendant local authority under the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989) where there was an alleged risk of significant harm if the child remained with his parents. He confirmed that knowledge of a risk of significant harm, and the power to intervene, was not sufficient to amount to an assumption of responsibility so as to create a duty of care. The judge further considered the extent of the local authority’s common law duties when the claimant had been residing in its care by way of parental agreement under ChA 1989, s 20. He held that although there was a duty of care in relation to that accommodation, it did not extend to a duty to commence proceedings or to refuse his return to his parents. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More