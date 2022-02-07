LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
No duty owed by local authority in failure to remove claim (AB v Worcestershire County Council)

Published on: 07 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • No duty owed by local authority in failure to remove claim (AB v Worcestershire County Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The Article 3 threshold
  • Case details

Article summary

Personal Injury & Clinical Negligence analysis: Following a string of cases (N v Poole Borough Council, DFX v Coventry City Council, HXA v Surrey County Council and YXA v Wolverhampton City Council) establishing (subject to the upcoming appeal in HXA and YXA) that a common law duty of care is not engendered by a local authority merely fulfilling its statutory functions under the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989) by social workers investigating and assessing risk under ChA 1989, s 47, or allegedly failing to protect children by issuing an application under ChA 1989, s 31 for a care order to remove children from their parents care, local authorities have still received 'failure to remove' claims brought instead under the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998). In summarily dismissing the claim in AB, the judgment of Margaret Obi, sitting as a Deputy High Court judge, provides the first judicial consideration of a failure to remove claim brought under the HRA 1998. Written by Paul Donnelly, partner at DWF Law LLP who acted for Birmingham City Council in AB and also for Coventry City Council in DFX.

