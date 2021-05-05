No direct sex discrimination where non-payment of allowance was due to ‘absence’ not ‘maternity absence’ (Commissioner of City of London Police v Geldart)

Employment analysis: A failure to pay an allowance due to a mistaken belief that the allowance constituted ‘pay’ and was therefore not payable during the latter part of a police constable’s maternity leave, did not amount to direct sex discrimination. It was the claimant’s unavailability for work that was the reason for non-payment and the fact that her absence would not have occurred ‘but for’ her maternity leave was not determinative of the issue, according to the Court of Appeal.
