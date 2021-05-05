No direct sex discrimination where non-payment of allowance was due to ‘absence’ not ‘maternity absence’ (Commissioner of City of London Police v Geldart)

Article summary

Employment analysis: A failure to pay an allowance due to a mistaken belief that the allowance constituted ‘pay’ and was therefore not payable during the latter part of a police constable’s maternity leave, did not amount to direct sex discrimination. It was the claimant’s unavailability for work that was the reason for non-payment and the fact that her absence would not have occurred ‘but for’ her maternity leave was not determinative of the issue, according to the Court of Appeal. or to read the full analysis.