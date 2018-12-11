No deal analysis: key insolvency legislation as amended by Brexit SIs

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: We look at how key insolvency legislation, including the Recast Regulation on Insolvency 848/2015, The Insurers (Reorganisation and Winding Up) Regulations 2004, SI 2004/353 and The Credit Institutions (Reorganisation and Winding up) Regulations 2004, SI 2004/ 1045 would be affected by various Brexit SIs in a No Deal scenario.
What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also
ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction
On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.
BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick
